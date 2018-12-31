BREAKING NEWS

China and North Korea ring in the new year with fireworks

Posted On 31 Dec 2018
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS China and North Korea ring in the new year with fireworks  https://linewsradio.com/china-and-north-korea-ring-in-the-new-year-with-fireworks/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

ThomasVogel/iStock(BEIJING) — It’s 2019 already in China, and the country welcomed the new year with an elaborate fireworks display seen in the video below.  

In North Korea, citizens of Pyongyang also rang in the new year with a similar celebratory fireworks show.

If you wish to track when cities around the world are entering 2019, according to your local time, you can use this tool from timeanddate.com.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

