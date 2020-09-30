BREAKING NEWS

'Chicago Med' production on hold after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Posted On 30 Sep 2020
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Production on Chicago Med has been put on pause due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. 

Entertainment Tonight reports that a team member on the set of the NBC show tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Since this person would be coming in close contact with other people on set, they were immediately sent home and the network promptly shut down production for two weeks.

The individual got the results through a rapid test, which is part of the network’s safety guidelines during the pandemic, along with contact tracing.

COVID-19 shut down Chicago Med production for the remaining episodes of season five earlier this year. In spite of the delay, NBC says the drama’s sixth season will still debut on November 11.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

