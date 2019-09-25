BREAKING NEWS

Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen apologetic after streaming video from locker room

Posted On 25 Sep 2019
Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CHICAGO) — After Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen livestreamed a  video from the team’s locker room on Monday night that unintentionally showed teammate Kyle Long naked, head coach Matt Nagy expressed regret aboutt he situation on Wednesday.

“First of all, it’s a league rule,” Nagy noted. “And I think it’s unfortunate that that happened.”

“Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened,” Nagy added.

League policy prohibits posting messages on any social media platform from 90 minutes before a game through the end of postgame interviews.

For his part, Cohen said he apologized to Long, and reached out to Nagy immediately. “I wanted [Nagy] to know that it was my fault, my bad, and that I was willing to take responsibility,” he explained.

Long took the situation in stride, saying he was “just trying to shower, and the next thing you know…I’m on the Internet.”

“I’m just glad it happened after a win and people were in a good mood,” Long joked.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

