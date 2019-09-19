BREAKING NEWS

Check out the trailer for Michael B. Jordan's superhero series 'Raising Dion'

Posted On 19 Sep 2019
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its Michael B. Jordan co-produced superhero drama Raising Dion.

Based on Dennis Liu‘s short film and comic book of the same name, the series follows a recently widowed mother who discovers her young son, Dion, has supernatural abilities.

Jordan produced the project through his Outlier Society production company, and also appears as Dion’s dead father via video flashbacks left for his “special little man.”

Newcomer Ja’Siah Young plays the boy, who has a curious control of the weather, and an ability to teleport.  His abilities make him the target of government agents who want to study supers like him.

Alisha Wainwright plays his mom, who will do anything to save her super-powered son. In the clip, she’s seen tangling with some kind of weather monster.

Raising Dion also stars Jason Ritter and Jazmyn Simon.

The series, consisting of nine one-hour episodes, will launch on October 4 on Netflix.


Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

