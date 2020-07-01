BREAKING NEWS

Check out the first three minutes of ‘The Boys’ season 2

Posted On 01 Jul 2020
Amazon PrimeDuring a chat with the extensive cast of Netflix’s skewed-view superhero show The Boys, host — and apparent season 2 guest player — Patton Oswalt along with showrunner Erik Kripke, showed off the first three minutes of the series’ sophomore season.

Set to The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil,” the spoiler-heavy segment shows that a major component of season one has happened: the military-industrial-entertainment complex’s folding the super-flawed superhero squad into the U.S. military. 

Interspersed with a low-level staffer handing out ordered lunches, higher ups at Vought International discuss terms with their star clients, the super-enhanced The Seven, as they’re let loose on America’s enemies.

At the helm, replacing Elisabeth Shue’s character from season one, is none other than Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Giancarlo Esposito, who brings the menace he brought in those shows and The Mandalorian to the boardroom. 

Meanwhile, Seven member Black Noir stalks through a terrorist training camp, on the hunt for the enhanced baddie who can burst anything into flames. 

The snippet is very spoiler-heavy, but very much in the bloody, clever spirit of the first season, and the Garth Ennis comic on which it’s based. 

The Boys, from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, and Jessie T. Usher.  It returns September 4 on Amazon Prime.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

