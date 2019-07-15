BREAKING NEWS

Charlottesville car rammer James Alex Fields gets life plus 419 years for state charges

Posted On 15 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Charlottesville car rammer James Alex Fields gets life plus 419 years for state charges https://linewsradio.com/charlottesville-car-rammer-james-alex-fields-gets-life-plus-419-years-for-state-charges/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) — The man who killed a female counter protester when he rammed his car into a crowd at a 2017 Charlottesville rally will not be getting out of prison in his lifetime. 

Based on a new sentencing issued Monday, James Alex Fields was sentenced to many lifetimes in prison.

Fields will spend life plus 419 years in prison for the state charges connected to his actions at the Aug. 12, 2017, rally.

The state sentencing is in addition to a life sentence he was given in connection to the federal charges he faced for the same incident.

The jury recommendation was announced in December after Fields was found guilty of first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of malicious wounding in the incident.

Susan Bro, the mother of counter protester Heather Heyer, spoke after the federal sentencing in June, apologizing “to the tax payers, for saddling you with this burden” by having Fields spend life in prison, “but it was the judge’s call.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
broken clouds
humidity: 83%
wind: 7mph NNE
H 74 • L 69
86°
Tue
87°
Wed
77°
Thu
86°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup