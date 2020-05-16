Charlize Theron will not reprise her ‘Mad Max’ role in Furiosa spinoff

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been five years since the audience witnessed Charlize Theron’s Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. While the popular character might get her very own spinoff movie, the actress who brought the character to life will not be involved.

In an interview with the New York Times, director George Miller confirmed that the spinoff, should it receive the green light, will focus on a much younger Furiosa. While he originally planned to have Theron reprise the role, he said anti-aging special effects stood in the way.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” he said and used the effects used in The Irishman, calling the CGI used in the movie “an uncanny valley.”

Miller said he is hopeful that such technology will become available in the near future. “Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe,” he remarked.

The Mad Max director also revealed that a script for the Furiosa movie was already completed before filming for Fury Road began. The decision to have that script handy was to allow Charlize to better understand her complex character and her tragic backstory.

The risk paid off it seems as Theron’s performance was critically praised and earned her several acting nominations and won her the award for Best Actress at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Saturn Awards.

It’s been rumored that Miller is considering Anya Taylor-Joy for the part. The movie is still in a planning-stage as casting is reportedly underway.

