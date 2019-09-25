BREAKING NEWS

Charlie Sheen confirms he walked away from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with his “two left feet”

Posted On 25 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Charlie Sheen confirms he walked away from 'Dancing with the Stars' with his "two left feet" https://linewsradio.com/charlie-sheen-confirms-he-walked-away-from-dancing-with-the-stars-with-his-two-left-feet/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — While season 28 of Dancing with the Stars rolls on, it does so without Charlie Sheen. The former Two and a Half Men star confirms to Us that he was to compete this season, but ultimately walked away. “I was very flattered by ABC and their offer, but at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can’t dance,” Sheen says.

The magazine reports that Sheen was to rehearse with DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, who was ultimately partnered with former NFL pro Ray Lewis.

Charlie Sheen’s rep Jeff Ballard tells Us that Sheen was in the running for a pilot deal with the network, but the curtain fell. “ABC made a very generous offer,” Ballard said, adding, “it was contingent upon his participation on Dancing With the Stars.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
few clouds
humidity: 41%
wind: 14mph NW
H 75 • L 73
75°
Thu
71°
Fri
76°
Sat
74°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup