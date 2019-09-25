Entertainment News Charlie Sheen confirms he walked away from 'Dancing with the Stars' with his "two left feet" https://linewsradio.com/charlie-sheen-confirms-he-walked-away-from-dancing-with-the-stars-with-his-two-left-feet/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — While season 28 of Dancing with the Stars rolls on, it does so without Charlie Sheen. The former Two and a Half Men star confirms to Us that he was to compete this season, but ultimately walked away. “I was very flattered by ABC and their offer, but at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can’t dance,” Sheen says.

The magazine reports that Sheen was to rehearse with DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, who was ultimately partnered with former NFL pro Ray Lewis.

Charlie Sheen’s rep Jeff Ballard tells Us that Sheen was in the running for a pilot deal with the network, but the curtain fell. “ABC made a very generous offer,” Ballard said, adding, “it was contingent upon his participation on Dancing With the Stars.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.