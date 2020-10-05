Chadwick Boseman’s brothers open up about the actor’s final days in new interview

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin and Derrick Boseman are honoring their late brother Chadwick by opening up about the Black Panther star’s final days and the legacy he leaves behind.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the two said that, while fans knew their little brother by many names — T’Challa and Jackie Robinson to name a few — they only know him as Chad, not Chadwick.

Kevin, an accomplished dancer who performed on Broadway’s The Lion King, explained that whatever Chadwick put his mind to, he made it happen.

“He always did his best,” Kevin, 48, noted. “His best was incredible.”

As for Derrick, 54, a pastor in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, added that his little brother was exceptionally gifted, telling the Times, “He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met.”

Besides being a gifted storyteller and actor, the Boseman brothers say at Chadwick’s core was his faith.

Their mother was a nurse and their father reupholstered furniture — but both Carolyn and Leroy Boseman made sure to give their sons a strong religious upbringing.

Which is why, as Boseman’s brothers say, enabled Chadwick to always give back to his community but never broadcast it. They revealed he bought hundreds of Black Panther tickets for needy children from his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

That faith also helped Chadwick transition into his final chapter, with Pastor Boseman revealing what his little brother told him the day before he died; “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”

Pastor Boseman told the Times he then changed his prayers from “God heal him, God save him” to “God, let your will be done,” which allowed him to pass peacefully the following day.

Chadwick Boseman died after a silent four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

By Megan Stone

