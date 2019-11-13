Chadwick Boseman says Martin Scorsese “didn’t get” the cultural experience of ‘Black Panther’

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Chadwick Boseman is the latest Marvel actor weighing in on Martin Scorsese’s recent criticism of Marvel films, where he said they are “not cinema” and lacked mystery.

During a BBC Live chat, reported by U.K.’s Independent, Boseman said that although he considers the Oscar-winning director a “genius at what he does,” he finds it interesting that Scorsese is making these type of comments during the time he’s promoting his latest buzz-worthy film The Irishman.

“You’ve got to think about when he’s saying it,” Boseman said. “He’s saying it when he’s possibly campaigning for an award. He’s saying it at a time when he’s making a Netflix movie, so that’s how eyes get on his film, and it’s not going to be in the cinemas – it’s not going to be seen the best way.”

Boseman also notes that the values Scorsese says are important for “real” cinema were seen throughout his blockbuster Marvel film Black Panther. This included the cultural experience and connection that black moviegoers had when viewing the film.

“The mystery that Scorsese is talking about is in Black Panther,” Boseman said. “If he saw it, he didn’t get that there was this feeling of not knowing what was going to happen that black people felt.”

“We thought, you know, ‘White people will kill us off, so it’s a possibility that we could be gone,'” he continued. “We felt that angst. We felt that thing you would feel from cinema when we watched it. That’s cultural. Maybe it’s generational.”

Boseman will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther 2 in 2022.

Meanwhile, his latest project 21 Bridges hits theaters on November 22.