BREAKING NEWS

Chadwick Boseman donated part of his salary to co-star Sienna Miller on ’21 Bridges’

Posted On 28 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — One month after his passing, stories of Chadwick Boseman’s generous spirit continue to come to light.

Sienna Miller, who co-starred opposite the late actor in the 2019 action-thriller 21 Bridges, reveals in a new interview with Empire that Boseman donated part of his salary to her.

“I didn’t know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven’t yet. But I am going to tell it because I think it’s a testament to who he was,” Miller begins.

“This was a pretty big-budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to,” Miller explains. “And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’”

“And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid,” says Miller, who calls the gesture “the most astounding thing” she’d ever experienced during her Hollywood career.

“It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully,” she says.

Boseman passed away on August 28 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl