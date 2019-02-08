BREAKING NEWS

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with ‘You Complete Me, Ho’ – Ken Jeong’s Netflix special

Posted On 08 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Celebrate Valentine's Day with 'You Complete Me, Ho' - Ken Jeong's Netflix special https://linewsradio.com/celebrate-valentines-day-with-you-complete-me-ho-ken-jeongs-netflix-special/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has debuted the trailer for actor and comedian Ken Jeong’s first comedy special for the streaming service, titled You Complete Me, Ho.

The stand-up special was filmed at Pasadena, California’s Ice House Comedy Club, where Jeong got his start in comedy, and will trace his road from doctor to TV and film star, and his wife’s courageous battle with breast cancer.

You Complete Me, Ho debuts February 14 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
41°
light rain
humidity: 95%
wind: 15mph SSE
H 44 • L 44
33°
Sat
32°
Sun
32°
Mon
37°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup