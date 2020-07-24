In the request for withdrawal, you need to specify your login, password, purse number and amount of withdrawal. Therefore, receiver settings shall be changed as well! For the convenience of our users, a warning letter on termination of the subscription and necessity to extend it will be sent to the e-mail specified during registration 7 days before termination of any of your subscriptions. Do you want to watch without paying or simply to earn with cardsharing.cc? There is nothing to be as simple as the affiliate program! Place your unique affiliate link (which can be found in "Your affiliate link" section of sub-menu) on your web-site, in your signature somewhere on forums, etc. and get income of up to 20% of all purchases of the users registered using your affiliate link within the whole year! Using the affiliate link, you may register your friends, relatives and anybody else and get constant income which can be used both for paying CS and monthly withdrawal to your WM purse.Interest rates of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% directly depend on the turnover over the last month. Password will be changed immediately once you changed it in the billing. Below, you will see generated settings for Cccam, Mgcamd, Oscam and Wicard. Any subscription can be suspended free of charge for unlimited time. I.e., the more money is spent by your referrals within the last 30 days, the more income you will get.n "My referrals" section, you can always monitor the number of your referrals and their purchases. You may change your data such as password, E-Mail and type of receiver in "Personal information" section. Cccam protocol is supported by the above emulators. An initial rate of 5% with the turnover above 2$ per month will automatically increased by 10%. For this, you need to click "Suspend" under the package name and confirm. For this, you need to click "Suspend" under the package name and confirm. After suspension, the package name will be marked with red meaning that it is not active. Any subscription can be suspended free of charge for unlimited time. After suspension, the package name will be marked with red meaning that it is not active. An initial rate of 5% with the turnover above 2$ per month will automatically increased by 10%. In the request for withdrawal, you need to specify your login, password, purse number and amount of withdrawal. Cccam protocol is supported by the above emulators. In "Transactions history" section, charges to your referral balance for purchases of your referrals are displayed. I.e., the more money is spent by your referrals within the last 30 days, the more income you will get.n "My referrals" section, you can always monitor the number of your referrals and their purchases. Cccam protocol is supported by the above emulators. Therefore, receiver settings shall be changed as well! For the convenience of our users, a warning letter on termination of the subscription and necessity to extend it will be sent to the e-mail specified during registration 7 newcamd days before termination of any of your subscriptions. Do you want to watch without paying or simply to earn with cardsharing.cc? There is nothing to be as simple as the affiliate program! Place your unique affiliate link (which can be found in "Your affiliate link" section of sub-menu) on your web-site, in your signature somewhere on forums, etc. and get income of up to 20% of all purchases of the users registered using your affiliate link within the whole year! Using the affiliate link, you may register your friends, relatives and anybody else and get constant income which can be used both for paying CS and monthly withdrawal to your WM purse.Interest rates of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% directly depend on the turnover over the last month.