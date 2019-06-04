BREAKING NEWS

Catastrophic flooding continues, with more rain on the way

Posted On 04 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Catastrophic flooding continues, with more rain on the way https://linewsradio.com/catastrophic-flooding-continues-with-more-rain-on-the-way/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The Arkansas River near Little Rock is cresting at its highest level since 1945 as the region braces for more rainfall.

Dozens of levees in Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas have failed, with more rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In St. Louis, the Mississippi River on Thursday is expected to crest at 46 feet, the highest since the city’s historic 1993 flood.

Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to combine with a western storm system and add to the region’s precipitation levels. Some spots may see more than 4 inches.

Two tornadoes were reported on Monday near the Kansas-Colorado border along with golf ball-sized hail. Parts of Kansas also saw wind gusts of 88 mph.

That same storm system is heading east through Wednesday, producing severe storms from the Midwest all the way to the East Coast.

The threat Wednesday moves more into the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic region, including Washington.

Damaging winds and hail are likely the biggest threats from this major system.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
60°
clear sky
humidity: 47%
H 65 • L 63
79°
Wed
78°
Thu
81°
Fri
77°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup