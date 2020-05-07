Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson reportedly split after nearly two years together

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Hugo Boss (LOS ANGELES) — Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly called it quits.

The model and the Pretty Little Liars actress split in early April after nearly two years of dating, multiple sources tell People.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” one source reportedly tells the mag. “Their relationship just ran its course.”

The two were first rumored to be a couple when they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018.

Delevingne confirmed their relationship in June 2019, when she shared an Instagram video kissing Benson in honor of Pride Month and the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary.

Reps for the two have not yet publicly commented on the split.

