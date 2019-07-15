BREAKING NEWS

‘Captain Marvel’ star Lashsana Lynch won’t be James Bond — but she may be the new “007”

Posted On 15 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Captain Marvel' star Lashsana Lynch won’t be James Bond -- but she may be the new "007" https://linewsradio.com/captain-marvel-star-lashsana-lynch-wont-be-james-bond-but-she-may-be-the-new-007/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca © 2019 Danjaq, LLC and MGM. All Rights Reserved.(LONDON) — Lashana Lynch will reportedly make history with her upcoming role in the next James Bond film, which for now is being called Bond 25.

According to multiple reports, including U.K.s Metro, Lynch has been tapped to play 007 in the movie — but not James Bond himself.  Daniel Craig will be back as Bond, but in the beginning of the film, he’s retired from the spy game, so Lynch will reportedly come in as a new agent who takes over his infamous 007 code name.

The report states, “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in, 007’, and in walks Lashana, who is black, beautiful and a woman.”

If the report is accurate, Lynch would be the first black actor, and the the first female actor, to carry the “007” title.  The new gig could also possibly establish a spinoff for her 007 character in forthcoming Bond films.

Bond 25 also stars Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Christoph Waltz, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah and Ben Whishaw.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
81°
broken clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 14mph SW
H 81 • L 79
86°
Tue
87°
Wed
77°
Thu
86°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup