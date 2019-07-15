Entertainment News 'Captain Marvel' star Lashsana Lynch won’t be James Bond -- but she may be the new "007" https://linewsradio.com/captain-marvel-star-lashsana-lynch-wont-be-james-bond-but-she-may-be-the-new-007/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca © 2019 Danjaq, LLC and MGM. All Rights Reserved.(LONDON) — Lashana Lynch will reportedly make history with her upcoming role in the next James Bond film, which for now is being called Bond 25.

According to multiple reports, including U.K.s Metro, Lynch has been tapped to play 007 in the movie — but not James Bond himself. Daniel Craig will be back as Bond, but in the beginning of the film, he’s retired from the spy game, so Lynch will reportedly come in as a new agent who takes over his infamous 007 code name. The report states, “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in, 007’, and in walks Lashana, who is black, beautiful and a woman.” If the report is accurate, Lynch would be the first black actor, and the the first female actor, to carry the “007” title. The new gig could also possibly establish a spinoff for her 007 character in forthcoming Bond films.

Bond 25 also stars Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Christoph Waltz, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah and Ben Whishaw. Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

