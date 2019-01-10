BREAKING NEWS

‘Captain Marvel’ Fandango pre-sales already superheroic; GoFundMe aims to send young girls to see it

Posted On 10 Jan 2019
Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Captain Marvel has taken its place among Fandango’s top three Marvel Cinematic Universe first day pre-sellers, alongside Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

The film — starring Brie Larson as the titular character, a fighter pilot-turned-alien-enhanced superhero — is outselling other Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble movies, including Captain America: Civil War and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as well as the MCU solo outings like Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor: Ragnarok, and Doctor Strange, in their first 24 hours of pre-sales.

Incidentally, A new GoFundMe campaign aims to send impressionable young girls to see Captain Marvel, the first female-led MCU film.

“Everyone should have an opportunity to see women in roles they can aspire to one day be, roles that show women as strong, smart and bold. From a teacher to a fighter pilot — or a superhero. This is an opportunity to continue to empower girls to be just that,” a message from the campaign says. The campaign has already collected more than half of its $10,000 goal.

Captain Marvel — also starring  Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Bening and Jude Law — opens nationwide March 8. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

