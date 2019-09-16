Sports News Cancer survivor David Quessenberry gets first NFL touchdown catch https://linewsradio.com/cancer-survivor-david-quessenberry-gets-first-nfl-touchdown-catch/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

33ft/iStock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — The Tennessee Titans pulled off an epic touchdown pass to offensive lineman David Quessenberry on Sunday, which made his fourth career NFL game extra special for the cancer survivor.

The 1-yard pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota notched the offensive tackle’s first touchdown in the NFL.

“It was a simple route — any of the offensive linemen on this team could have caught that ball,” Quessenberry said after the game. “I just happened to be the guy who had his number called on that play and was able to come down with it. All I was thinking was, ‘Don’t drop it.'”

But what made the moment even more memorable, Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in June 2014 while he was with the Houston Texans and battled back to make the final 53-man roster with the Titans this year.

“I have been through a lot, and it has been a long journey to get here,” Quessenberry said. “Even with all of that, to go out there and score a touchdown, it is crazy. That was amazing. It was epic.”

In February 2015, his cancer went into remission after radiation was completed and once he completed his full treatment in April 2017, he returned to practice with the team before moving to Tennessee last year.

Quessenberry’s teammates rushed the end zone upon his TD catch at their home opener in Nissan Stadium on Sunday, but the team fell short to the Indianapolis Colts 19-17.

