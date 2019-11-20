Can they BE any more generous? Charity auction of ‘Friends’ props and memorabilia launching December 3

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (LOS ANGELES) — Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store are joining forces for Giving Tuesday, putting props, costumes, and other one-of-a-kind items from Friends up for auction, for a good cause.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Bidding starts on Giving Day Tuesday, December 3, and runs through December 17, at PropStore.com/FRIENDS.



The 80 items that are up for grabs include the wood canoe and paddles owned by Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing; those are going for an estimated $4,000-$6,000.

Also hitting the block is a studio-authorized reproduction of the “Holiday Armadillo” costume worn by David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller. That’s estimated to go for anywhere from 10 thousand to 50 thousand bucks.

Other items include a Hawaiian print dress worn by Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green, expected to fetch between $3,000-$5,000, and a “studio-edition authorized reproduction” of the apartment door picture frame seen throughout the series. That’s estimated to fetch between two and three thousand bucks.

Other lots are more moderately priced, including a wedding invitation for Courteney Cox’s Monica and Perry’s Chandler, expected to raise between $1,000-$1,500.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More