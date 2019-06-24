Busy Philipps says “I do” to turning 40 with epic “destination wedding” birthday bash

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 24 Jun 2019
Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(SAN JOSE DEL CABO) — Busy Philipps threw herself an epic 40th birthday celebration in Mexico over the weekend.

Though she’s been married to screenwriter Marc Silverstein since 2007, the actress and TV host decided to hold a wedding-style bash at the popular wedding venue Flora’s Farms in San Jose del Cabo. She even wore a flowy white dress for the occasion.

“I decided I wanted to throw myself a destination wedding (to myself) for my 40th at one of my favorite places in the world,” Philipps wrote on Instagram.

She added, “This was, without question, one of the greatest, most fun, and beautiful nights of my life. Thank you thank you thank you to all of my friends and family who made this weekend the best of all time.”

Among the celebrity guests who jetted to Cabo for the affair were Elizabeth Banks, Colin Hanks, Retta and Girls writer Jenni Konner.

There was food, drinking, dancing and even a surprise flash mob of Busy lookalikes, all dressed in her signature “Mr. Nightgown” and pink-haired wigs.

“I’m obsessed with flash mobs!” she said in her Instagram Story, calling it the “best surprise of all time!”

Philipps’ actual birthday is Tuesday, June 25.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

