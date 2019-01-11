Bust resolution excuses with this nine-move, at-home workout

GrapeImages/iStock(NEW YORK) — If your 2019 resolution to make it to the gym has fallen by the wayside, here is the excuse-busting workout you need.

Lacey Stone, a trainer on E!’s Revenge Body, has an at-home workout that can be done as you watch TV, requires no equipment other than your body and is just nine moves.

The circuit workout created by Stone includes everything from tricep dips to high-intensity intervals designed to get your heart rate up.

After any high intensity workout — even one done at home — Stone, an ambassador for CorePower high protein recovery shakes, suggests doing two things to take care of yourself.

“I recommend that you get sleep and that you have protein post-workout so that your muscles can repair and you can be a better you in the new year,” she said.

Get all the details on Stone’s at-home workout below:

Legs

Squat: Sit on the couch, push your heels into the ground as you raise your body, squeezing your glutes at the top. Make it more intense by adding a jump or holding weights as you squat.

Single leg lift: Lay on your back with your arms extended, palms down. Engage your core and lift your glutes up to a bridge. Lift one leg straight to the sky and pop your hips and glutes towards the ceiling. Lower and repeat on both sides.

Do both moves for three rounds. Rounds should last 30, 45 or 60 seconds, depending on you.

Arms

Push-up: Place your palms down on the edge of a couch cushion and extend your legs so you are in a high plank. Lower your chest down to the couch and push up. Make sure to engage your core.

Tricep dip: With your back to the couch, place your palms on the cushion, with your fingers hanging over. Extend your legs to around 90 degrees in front of you and dip your body, activating your triceps. Push back up, and repeat.

Do both moves for three rounds. Rounds should last 30, 45 or 60 seconds, depending on you.

Core

T-rotation: Lay on your back with your arms extended to the side, palms down, and your legs extended to the sky. Move your legs side to side.

Plank: Get in a high plank position and then lower down to your elbows and hold. Remember your body needs to be engaged to do a plank effectively.

Do both moves for three rounds. Rounds should last 30, 45 or 60 seconds, depending on you.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Side jump: Step side-to-side and then add a little jump, landing on one foot on each side. Jump higher and faster to add intensity.

Kicks: Start in a standing position and kick your legs in front of you. Intensify it by adding a jump as you kick.

Star jump: Stand with feet together. Then jump your legs out with your hands extended in the air, like a star. Step back to a feet-together position and repeat. Add intensity by extending your legs in the air as you extend your arms.

Do all three moves for three rounds. Rounds should last 30, 45 or 60 seconds, depending on you.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.