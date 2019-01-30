BREAKING NEWS

Bryce Dallas Howard named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Posted On 30 Jan 2019
ABC/Randy Holmes(BOSTON) — Bryce Dallas Howard has been named the 2019 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding student theatrical group, according to The Harvard Gazette.

The honor, awarded to performers who have made a notable contribution to entertainment, will be given to the Jurassic World star on Thursday.

Previous recipients of the award include Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds, Katharine Hepburn, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Scarlett Johansson, Dame Helen Mirren, Octavia Spencer, and most recently Mila Kunis.

The 2019 Man of the Year has not yet been announced.

Howard, whose other films include 2011’s The Help and Gold in 2016, will next be seen in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, opening nationwide on May 31.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

