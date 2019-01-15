Previous Story
Broadway legend Carol Channing dead at 97
(LOS ANGELES) — Tony-winning and Oscar nominated actress Carol Channing has died at 97 years old.
Her agent says the woman who originated the role of Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, passed away of natural causes at 12:31 a.m., at her home in in Rancho Mirage, California.
