Bridge in Taiwan collapses, at least 10 people injured with authorities searching for more victims

Posted On 01 Oct 2019
Pontuse/iStock(NEW YORK) — At least 10 people were injured after a towering arch bridge collapsed over a bay in eastern Taiwan Tuesday, with authorities searching for more possible victims.

Six of the 10 people injured sustained serious injuries after the collapse. Another six people were believed to be trapped on a boat, the National Fire Agency said in a statement.

More than 60 army and naval personnel, including divers, were part of the search for other potential victims. An air force helicopter was also being used in the search.

Video of the collapse shows the moment the 460-feet Nanfangao Bridge buckled and crashed into the bay in Nanfangao, a Pacific coast fishing village. The collapse happened around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Members of the Coast Guard could be seen rushing to tend to victims.

A National Fire Agency spokesperson said the tanker’s fall smashed three boats.

Nanfangao Bridge is a tourist attraction in Yilan. It was opened in 1998 and was built to replace a lower bridge that prevented large fishing vessels from passing underneath.

The collapse came a day after a typhoon swept across parts of the island. Typhoon Mitag had brought high winds and heavy rain to northern Taiwan on Monday night before curving north.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

