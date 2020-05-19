Brian Austin Green emotionally confirms he and Megan Fox have separated

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After nearly 10 years of marriage, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have called it quits. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star emotionally confirmed their separation on his podcast Monday.

The actor on his latest episode of …With Brian Austin Green openly spoke about how their relationship deteriorated, saying they started drifting apart “at the end of last year.”

He also confirmed that his separation from Fox wasn’t triggered by anything other than emotionally growing apart, adding that he chose to open up about the private matter on his podcast in order to set the record straight.

“We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” said Green, who also touched upon how their decision will affect their children, saying “We can’t pretend it won’t affect the kids, because it will. But the control we have is how it affects the kids.”

In order to make the transition easier for their children, they will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus.”

Green grappled with his emotions while talking about Fox, adding, “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Overall, the 46-year-old says their breakup created a “pit in my stomach” because “there’s this sense of loss of, ‘How do I go on with this big part of my life that I’ve always known and loved and shared changing?'”

Green and Fox were first romantically linked in 2004 and later married in 2010. They have three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

