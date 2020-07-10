Brenda Song dives into new adventures in season two of Disney Channel’s ‘Amphibia’

Disneyland Resort/Joshua Sudock

(NEW YORK) — The second season of Disney Channel’s animated series Amphibia debuts Saturday, July 11. It stars Brenda Song as Anne Boonchuy, a 13-year-old Thai-American girl who gets thrown into the magical world filled with amphibians.

Song, who’s half-Thai herself, tells ABC Audio she appreciates seeing her culture represented on screen and educating kids about it as well. She admits she was pretty similar to Anne when she was a teen.

“She’s a hot mess — and so was I,” Song says. “…She’s goofy, she’s clumsy, she sort of just like trips and falls into these crazy adventures, but also trips and falls her way out of them as well.”

While Song is no stranger to the Disney family — she starred in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody as well as various Disney Channel movies — talking on an animated character was new for her.

“I feel really, really creative on this show, being able to do things that I probably wouldn’t get to do ever in real life, like fighting huge monsters and like swimming in swamps and crazy things like that,” she says. “So it’s actually been really fun. And a wonderful exercise for me as an actor to just, like, push myself out of being comfortable.”

Season two will feature guest voice appearances by Kermit the Frog, black-ish star Jenifer Lewis, Star Trek‘s George Takei, Downton Abbey stars Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, and more.

Amphibia airs on Disney Channel and Disney NOW Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET/PT. It’s already been picked up for season three.

