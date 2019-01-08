BREAKING NEWS

Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuaron among nominees for the 2018 Directors Guild Awards

Posted On 08 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuaron among nominees for the 2018 Directors Guild Awards https://linewsradio.com/bradley-cooper-spike-lee-alfonso-cuaron-among-nominees-for-the-2018-directors-guild-awards/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Peter Lindbergh(HOLLYWOOD) — On Tuesday, the Directors Guild of America nominated five filmmakers for the DGA’s 2018’s award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film.

Among the nominees: Bradley Cooper, hailed for A Star Is Born, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Adam McKay for Vice, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma and Peter Farrelly for Green Book

In a statement, DGA President Thomas Schlamme said, “In bringing all elements of the film-making process together, each of these directors has demonstrated an exceptional command of the medium, creating excellence for the screen. Congratulations to all of the nominees.”

In addition, Cooper was nominated in the “Outstanding Achievement by a First Time Director” category, along with Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You, Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade, Matthew Heineman for A Private War and Carlos Lopez Estrada for Blindspotting.

The DGA Award has historically been a good predictor of the Best Director Oscar.  The DGA winner went on to take home the Academy Award 80% of the time, according to Variety.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
45°
fog
humidity: 86%
wind: 6mph SSW
H 44 • L 44
46°
Wed
38°
Thu
31°
Fri
27°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup