Brad Pitt cameos as Dr. Anthony Fauci in ‘SNL’ cold open

Saturday Night Live returned this weekend with another "At Home" episode, which opened with a cameo appearance from Brad Pitt as leading White House Coronavirus Task Force member, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who attempted to clarify President Donald Trump's recent comments concerning COVID-19.

The choice of Pitt in the role of Fauci wasn’t a random one either, as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases jokingly suggested Pitt as the actor he would like to play him on SNL.

After acknowledging that Trump “has taken some liberties with our guidelines,” Pitt’s Fauci attempted to explain what the president meant say.

For instance, Trump’s claim, that “everyone can get a test” really meant “almost no one.”

Responding to the president’s claim that the virus would “disappear one day, like a miracle,” Pitt said, “A miracle is great. Who doesn’t like miracles?” before clarifying, “Miracles shouldn’t be Plan A.”

“Even Sully tried to land at the airport first,” Pitt’s Fauci added, referring to Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, whose emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River after his US Airways Flight was struck a flock of geese has since been dubbed the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

The sketch ended with Pitt pulling off his wig and glasses to deliver a serious message: “To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time.”

Pitt went on to thank medical workers, first responders and their families for “being on the frontline.”

Saturday’s show also featured a cameo from SNL alum Adam Sandler, and a musical performance from Miley Cyrus, who covered Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

