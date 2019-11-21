BREAKING NEWS

Boo! Humbug! Check out FX’s haunting take on ‘A Christmas Carol’

Posted On 21 Nov 2019
FX/BBC(LOS ANGELES) — From the network that’s brought you American Horror Story and other spooky tales, perhaps it’s not surprising that FX’s take on A Christmas Carol really plays up the beloved classic’s full title: “…Being a Ghost Story of Christmas.”

The BBC co-produced project boasts a stellar cast: Guy Pearce plays Ebenezer Scrooge; Andy Serkis is the Ghost of Christmas Past; Jason Flemyng is the Ghost of Christmas Future; Charlotte Riley plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, Rocket Man‘s Stephen Graham plays Jacob Marley, Joe Alwyn plays Bob Cratchit, and Vinette Robinson his wife Mary.

The sneak peek leans into the frights, with Marley and Scrooge cursed to be tormented by ghosts and the sins of their past…and Scrooge’s present. 

The film premieres December 19 at 7:30 pm Eastern on FX, and replays on December 22 at 7:30pm Eastern; December 24 at 8 p.m. and December 25 at 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

