Bond is back! ‘No Time to Die’ first trailer debuts

© 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED/Nicola Dove(NEW YORK) — The anticipated first trailer for No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond adventure, made its debut on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday morning, with the film’s cast on hand as well.

The trailer shows Daniel Craig as an apparently retired James Bond being pressed into service by his old CIA pal Felix Leiter, again played by Jeffrey Wright. It seems a baddie called Safin, played by Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar-winner Rami Malek, has access to a game-changing terrorist weapon, and super-spy Bond gets back into the action to take him out.

Along the way, Bond runs into Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, who apparently has inherited his 007 codename in his absence. “Get in my way and I’ll put a bullet in your knee,” she warns him. “The one that works.”

Bond’s MI6 has previously captured fellow Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz’s Spectre nemesis, Blofeld, and from his Plexiglas cell they’re quizzing him on the new villain. But Bond also learns his former flame Madeline, again played by Léa Seydoux, apparently has ties to Malek’s character — who, after suffering facial scars, wears a creepy smashed porcelain mask.

“License to kill. History of violence. I could be speaking to my own reflection,” Safin says.

“History isn’t kind to men who play God,” Bond replies.

And as one might expect, there’s no shortage of action in the trailer, with running and gunning by Lynch and Bond, James’ armored Astin Martin DB5 taking out hordes of henchmen thanks to machine guns hidden in each headlight, and Craig pitching himself off a towering bridge, suspended only by a single rope. Is it any wonder he always gets hurt on these movies?

No Time to Die, which also stars Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas and Naomi Harris, opens April 8, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More