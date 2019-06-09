BREAKING NEWS

Body of Texas police chief found after falling off fishing boat

Posted On 09 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Body of Texas police chief found after falling off fishing boat https://linewsradio.com/body-of-texas-police-chief-found-after-falling-off-fishing-boat/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

KTRK(GALVESTON, TX.) — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a Texas police chief and former Army paratrooper who went missing after he fell off a fishing boat in Galveston Bay.

Chris Reed, the police chief for the Kemah Police Department, lost his balance and went overboard due to a wake created by a larger passing vessel near Texas City on Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reed’s wife called 911 around 4 p.m. Friday to report that he’d fallen into the bay, officials said. He was not wearing a life jacket.

A body matching Reed’s description was recovered Sunday morning just before 8 a.m. about 1.5 miles north of the Texas City Dike by the Galveston County Marine Unit, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Chief Reed, as well as the Kemah and law enforcement communities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard.

Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton described Reed, who took over as chief of the Kemah Police Department two years ago, as a “big, big part of Galveston County law enforcement” during a press conference Friday night.

“I want to thank all of the agencies that have responded — the response has been overwhelming — and our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” Stanton said.

Nearly two dozen agencies participated in the search for Reed by both sea and air, according to the Coast Guard.

Reed also served on the board for the Clear Creek Independent School District, which described him as a “champion for children and a beacon of light.”

He is survived by his wife and three adult children.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
68°
broken clouds
humidity: 35%
wind: 10mph ESE
H 68 • L 64
68°
Mon
74°
Tue
75°
Wed
71°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup