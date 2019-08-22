BREAKING NEWS

Body found may be missing New York City chef

Posted On 22 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Body found may be missing New York City chef https://linewsradio.com/body-found-may-be-missing-new-york-city-chef/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

via New York Police Department(NEW YORK) — A body found Wednesday night may be the chef of a high-end New York City restaurant who has been missing for days.

Andrea Zamperoni, a head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal, was last seen leaving work at 10 p.m. on Saturday, New York City police said. The chef was reported missing by his coworkers.

NYPD officers learned Wednesday night of a body on the first floor of a hostel in Elmhurst, Queens.

Detectives are investigating whether it is the missing 33-year-old.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, which appears suspicious, police sources said.

Zamperoni moved to New York in April, according to ABC New York station WABC.

Cipriani Dolci general manager Fernando Dallorso told WABC that Zamperoni’s bank cards haven’t been used and his phone has been off for days.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
88°
broken clouds
humidity: 58%
wind: 13mph SSW
H 88 • L 86
79°
Fri
76°
Sat
72°
Sun
73°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup