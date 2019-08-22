U.S. NEWS Body found may be missing New York City chef https://linewsradio.com/body-found-may-be-missing-new-york-city-chef/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

via New York Police Department(NEW YORK) — A body found Wednesday night may be the chef of a high-end New York City restaurant who has been missing for days.

Andrea Zamperoni, a head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal, was last seen leaving work at 10 p.m. on Saturday, New York City police said. The chef was reported missing by his coworkers.

NYPD officers learned Wednesday night of a body on the first floor of a hostel in Elmhurst, Queens.

Detectives are investigating whether it is the missing 33-year-old.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, which appears suspicious, police sources said.

#Missing🚨 please help us find Andrea Zamperoni who was last seen leaving work on 8/17 at 10pm. He is 5’9”, 190lbs and resides in #Elmhurst If seen please call 9-1-1 @NYPDMissing @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/EqW8w534iE — NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) August 21, 2019

No sign of Cipriani Head Chef Andrea Zamperoni for almost 4 days, last seen leaving his work Saturday night at Grand Central. “incredibly out of character, he was the one who would call right away, him and I communicate with everything,” says a co-worker @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/nRBMqPIriX — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) August 22, 2019

Zamperoni moved to New York in April, according to ABC New York station WABC.

Cipriani Dolci general manager Fernando Dallorso told WABC that Zamperoni’s bank cards haven’t been used and his phone has been off for days.

