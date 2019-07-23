U.S. NEWS Bodies of missing North Carolina men found, homicide suspected: Police https://linewsradio.com/bodies-of-missing-north-carolina-men-found-homicide-suspected-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Raleigh Police Department (RALEIGH, N.C.) — Police in North Carolina have found the bodies of two men they believe were killed by two suspects who have been charged with their deaths.

James Daishawn Robinson, 21, and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, were charged on Saturday with two counts of murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Brendan Hurley and 21-year-old Anthony McCall, according to the the Raleigh Police Department.

A third person, an unidentified juvenile, was charged with accessory after the fact to the murder, according to police.

Police have not said how the men were killed or commented on any possible motive.

“Through investigative means, detectives were able to locate the body of Brendan Hurley in Johnston County on Saturday,” police told ABC News. “A second body was discovered in Nash County today.”

Hurley and McCall were last seen on July 16 and were reported missing the following day.

An unidentified man who called police said that Hurley went over to a friend’s house the night before but hadn’t been seen since, according to a recording of the call.

“He was supposed to pick me up at 9 p.m. He has not. He’s gone and he didn’t show up for work,” the caller said.

He called Hurley a “very responsible young man.”

“I need to make a report that he’s missing and something is wrong,” he added.

Hurley left behind a 2-year-old daughter.

“It’s so sad too because she’s not going to see her dad by a choice that wasn’t given to her,” Laura Hurley, the victim’s mom, told Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD Monday. “She’s two and now it’s going to be up to us to make sure that she knows who he was and how much he loved her. And it’s so unfair. It’s so unfair what everybody is feeling, friends, families.”

McCall’s father, Mark, told the station that Hurley picked up his son around 6:30 p.m. on July 16 to head to McCall’s mother’s house to let her dogs out.

It was the last time the two men were seen.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.