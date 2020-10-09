Blake Jenner responds to Melissa Benoist’s domestic abuse claims, comes forward as DV victim

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Nearly a year after actress Melissa Benoist came out as a survivor of domestic violence in an emotional video, her ex-partner has come forward with accusations of his own.

Blake Jenner, who met Benoist on the set of Glee, said Thursday that he takes full responsibility for his past actions.

“Over the past eleven months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019,” Jenner began the six page confession, adding that he didn’t speak out against the allegations at first “out of shame and fear.”

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner—emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” the 28-year-old admitted.

Jenner spoke of an incident Benoist mentioned in her November 2019 video, where she accused him of throwing an iPhone at her face, which “tore my iris, nearly ruptured my eyeball, lacerated my skin and broke my nose.”

Jenner confirmed the incident, saying it transpired after “an argument that escalated” when he “threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face.”

“It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life,” the What/If star furthered before revealing that he, too, is a victim of domestic violence.

“It is important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends,” said Jenner, saying Benoist was jealous and he would turn down job opportunities and professional relationships to please her.

Jenner added that he was “isolated” from his friends and family because Benoist would threaten self-harm. He also accused her of physical assault but declined on elaborating due to trauma.

Jenner and Benoist wed in 2015, but the Supergirl actress filed for divorce the following year.

By Megan Stone

