‘Black Panther’ or ‘BlacKkKlansman’? ‘The Americans’ or ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? Stars of TV and movies gear up for this Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards

© 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC (LOS ANGELES) — On Sunday, SAG will hold its 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally is hosting the awards show, which boasts a who’s who of presenters, from Black Panther stars Angela Bassett and Chadwick Boseman to Lady Gaga and her A Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper.

This year, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks will present the The SAG Life Achievement Award to M*A*S*H* veteran Alan Alda.

A Star Is Born, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark lead the pack of nominees going into the evening, with Star earning bragging rights as the most-nominated film. Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Netflix series Ozark were the most-nominated in the TV categories, with four apiece.

Also of note, Emily Blunt and Emma Stone have both scored double nominations this year. Blunt was nominated for lead actress in Mary Poppins Returns and supporting actress in A Quiet Place, while Stone was nominated for supporting actress for The Favourite and female actor in a miniseries or movie for Maniac.

Here are the nominees in major categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie