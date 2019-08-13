BREAKING NEWS

‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris and wife divorce after 20 years

Posted On 13 Aug 2019
ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Kenya Barris, who drew on his real-life relationship to create the ABC hit series black-ish, has filed for divorce from his wife, Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris, after 20 years of marriage.

Rania previously filed for divorce in 2014, but decided to withdraw her request the following year, after the couple reconciled. This time around, Barris filed the divorce papers on August 9th, the day of his 45th birthday.

As previously noted, black-ish, which stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as married couple Dre and Rainbow, is loosely based on Barris’ own upbringing and his marriage.

Barris also co-created the black-ish spinoff grown-ish, as well as the upcoming prequel spinoff mixed-ish, which will follow the Rainbow Johnson character as a child.

Barris and Rania, an anesthesiologist, tied the knot in 1999 and have six kids together.

