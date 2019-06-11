BREAKING NEWS

Bill Murray says Selena Gomez is the kind of girl you’d bring home to mom

Posted On 11 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Bill Murray says Selena Gomez is the kind of girl you'd bring home to mom https://linewsradio.com/bill-murray-says-selena-gomez-is-the-kind-of-girl-youd-bring-home-to-mom/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — After filming the new zombie-horror movie The Dead Don’t Die together, Selena Gomez and Bill Murray formed an unlikely bond.

Murray tells People that his preconceived notions about the star disappeared once he got to know her.

“I learned that I like her,” he says. “I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something — maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be.”

He liked her so much, in fact, that he would’ve loved to introduce her to his mother.

“If my mother were alive I’d bring her home to her,” he says, joking, “‘Mother. I want you to meet Selena.'”

The feeling is apparently mutual. After premiering the film at the Cannes Film Festival last month, Selena joked on Instagram, “By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married.”

The Dead Don’t Die hits theaters June 14.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
71°
broken clouds
humidity: 60%
wind: 16mph NNW
H 77 • L 74
72°
Wed
68°
Thu
71°
Fri
80°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup