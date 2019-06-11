Entertainment News Bill Murray says Selena Gomez is the kind of girl you'd bring home to mom https://linewsradio.com/bill-murray-says-selena-gomez-is-the-kind-of-girl-youd-bring-home-to-mom/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — After filming the new zombie-horror movie The Dead Don’t Die together, Selena Gomez and Bill Murray formed an unlikely bond.

Murray tells People that his preconceived notions about the star disappeared once he got to know her.

“I learned that I like her,” he says. “I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something — maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be.”

He liked her so much, in fact, that he would’ve loved to introduce her to his mother.

“If my mother were alive I’d bring her home to her,” he says, joking, “‘Mother. I want you to meet Selena.'”

The feeling is apparently mutual. After premiering the film at the Cannes Film Festival last month, Selena joked on Instagram, “By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married.”

The Dead Don’t Die hits theaters June 14.

