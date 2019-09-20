BREAKING NEWS

Bill de Blasio ends 2020 presidential campaign

Posted On 20 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Bill de Blasio ends 2020 presidential campaign https://linewsradio.com/bill-de-blasio-ends-2020-presidential-campaign/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

adamkaz/iStock(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday morning that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

“Getting out there, being able to hear people’s concerns, address them with new ideas has been an extraordinary experience,” he told MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “But I have to tell you, at the same time I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time. So I’m gonna end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m gonna keep speaking up for working people.”

The mayor launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination in mid-May, saying, “Every New Yorker knows we know [President Donald Trump’s] tricks, we know his playbook. I know how to take him on.”

De Blasio had failed to qualify for the third round of Democratic primary debates, hosted by ABC News earlier this month, meaning that he failed to reach 2 percent or more in at least four national polls or early voting state polls and to receive donations from at least 130,000 unique donors by Aug. 28.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
61°
few clouds
humidity: 63%
wind: 8mph WNW
H 69 • L 67
77°
Sat
78°
Sun
81°
Mon
72°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup