Bigger than ever: Issa Rae gives update on ‘Insecure’ season 4

Posted On 26 Jul 2019
HBO/Anne Marie Fox(LOS ANGELES) — After HBO programming president Casey Bloys announced that Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed series Insecure wouldn’t be back until 2020, Rae is now giving fans a much needed update.

During a Television Critics Association panel for her upcoming HBO series with Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Rae confirmed that the fourth season was currently in development.

“We’re writing it right now…And we’re shooting in September,” Rae revealed.

In addition to the update on production, Rae also shared that the upcoming season will have ten episodes. Previous seasons of Insecure only featured eight.

Created by Rae and Larry WilmoreInsecure follows the friendship of two black women as they deal with their real-life insecurities while navigating through their career, love and relationships. 

In addition to Rae, Insecure stars Yvonne OrjiJay EllisLisa JoyceNatasha Rothwell, Y’lan Noel and Amanda Seales.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

