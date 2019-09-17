Entertainment News 'Big Bang Theory' headed to HBO Max; NBC's "Peacock" to reboot 'Saved By the Bell' and 'Battlestar Galactica' https://linewsradio.com/big-bang-theory-headed-to-hbo-max-nbcs-peacock-to-reboot-saved-by-the-bell-and-battlestar-galactica/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Monty Brinton/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — The streaming arms race is white hot. Hours after it was announced Netflix would be getting exclusive rights to all 180 episodes of Seinfeld, HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, has scooped up another hit sitcom: The Big Bang Theory, as NBC has revealed the name of its own service: Peacock.

The Big Bang Theory will be coming to HBO Max in a deal reportedly worth a billion bucks — double that of the already jaw-dropping $500 million Netflix paid for Seinfeld, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not to be outdone, Peacock will launch in April of 2020. As previously reported, the then-untitled service paid big bucks to snatch the streaming rights for The Office and Friends away from their prior home, Netflix.

Peacock also has an aggressive plans for original reboots of older intellectual properties, including the ’80s sitcom Punky Brewster, Saved By The Bell, and Battlestar Galactica. The latter would be the second such reboot, after the lauded 2004 Sci-Fi Channel re-take on the classic sci-fi show.