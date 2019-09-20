Entertainment News 'Big Bang' co-stars Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons back together for 'Carla' https://linewsradio.com/big-bang-co-stars-mayim-bialik-and-jim-parsons-back-together-for-carla/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Michael Yarish/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — That didn’t take long! The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik is reuniting with her former onscreen love interest Jim Parsons, barely four months after their sitcom’s finale.

The two will co-executive produce the new Fox comedy Carla, in which Bialik is also attached to star, according to Variety.

Bialik will play the titular character, “a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want and still be happy,” according to the industry trade. She attempts to prove that by spending “the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky.”

Carla is slated to launch in 2020

