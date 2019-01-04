WORLD NEWS Beyonce and Jay-Z help set visitor record at Paris' Louvre museum https://linewsradio.com/beyonce-and-jay-z-help-set-visitor-record-at-paris-louvre-museum/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Starcevic/iStock(PARIS) — It’s not the kind of record they’re used to making — but it’s a big one for the famed Louvre museum.

The Paris landmark welcomed a record 10.2 million visitors in 2018, a 25 percent spike from 2017, partly because a music video Beyonce and Jay-Z shot at the iconic locale went viral.

The museum offers a 90-minute tour that makes the same stops seen in the video: Winged Victory of Samothrace, Pietà, Madonna of the Green Cushion, the Mona Lisa, The Wedding Feast at Cana, Venus de Milo and more. It’s offered Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the Louvre, “No other museum in the world has ever equaled this figure.”

In addition to the Carters, the museum said the exhibition “Delacroix (1798–1863)” was also a major visitor attraction.

