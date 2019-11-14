BREAKING NEWS

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ back on the beat, thanks to Netflix deal

Posted On 14 Nov 2019
ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — After a 2016 big screen attempt at another Beverly Hills Cop movie fizzled, Eddie Murphy’s wisecracking Detroit Police Detective Axel Foley will be back on the beat, thanks to a deal with Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a “one-time deal” between the streaming giant and Paramount Pictures will result in a fourth Beverly Hills Cop film.

As he would have been with the scuttled 2016 project, Jerry Bruckheimer — who produced the 1984 original, as well as its sequels in 1987 and 1994 — is also backing the new sequel.

The Netflix partnership might come as no surprise, as it shelled out a reported $70 million to bring Eddie Murphy back to the world of stand-up with an upcoming special, and is currently streaming Eddie’s well received comedy biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

The trade publication notes the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has pulled in more than $735 million worldwide.

