BREAKING NEWS

Bette Midler shares first look at ‘Hocus Pocus’ reunion

Posted On 19 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — It’s a Halloween miracle! Bette Midler shared a photo with her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, giving fans a first look at the trio’s highly anticipated reunion.

“Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since ‘Hocus Pocus’ + Reese’s Pieces,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the behind-the-scenes snap, Midler, 74, Parker, 55, and Najimy, 63, are all smiles and wearing their costumes from the beloved 1993 movie while acting positively witchy in front of a blue screen.

The trio are reprising their respective characters of Winifred, Sarah and Mary — aka the Sanderson sisters — for a virtual Halloween fundraising event called Hulaween, which benefits the New York Restoration Project.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is hosting the celebration, which includes guests such as Hocus Pocus stars Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Doug Jones, to name a few.

More information about tickets for the event can be found here.

By Carson Blackwelder
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

photo charity.jpg

 

photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl