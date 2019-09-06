Entertainment News BET's 'Black Girls Rock' airs Sunday night; Angela Bassett, Regina King to be honored https://linewsradio.com/bets-black-girls-rock-airs-sunday-night-angela-bassett-regina-king-to-be-honored/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Ari Lennox – Photo Credit: Eva Zar

(NEW YORK) — A who’s who of talent from across the entertainment spectrum will be seen on Sunday night, when BET’s Black Girls Rock airs.

Hosted by Claws star Niecy Nash, the show celebrates a notable list of honorees: Angela Bassett will receive the Icon Award, Regina King is getting the Star Power Award, and Ciara will receive the Rock Star Award.

Ari Lennox will be among the star-studded list of performers which

includes India.Arie, Common, Erykah Badu, Elle Varner, Monica and more, tells ABC Radio that attending the show, which was recorded for broadcast in August, was a monumental moment for her.

“Thank you, Black Girls Rock, for changing my whole freakin’ life and bringing all those beautiful black women together,” she says. “I feel like it is just something that is needed because there is so much divide, like the industry is cutthroat.”

Ari continues, “I feel the media is always trying to divide black women and…shows like that…are so special.”

While being around some of her personal favorite artists was undoubtedly one of the many highlights of the evening, Lennox admits that the most touching moment for her was when a young fan recognized her.

“This beautiful, chocolate girl with curly hair came up to me and she hugged me,” Lennox recalls. “And that was like my most favorite part. Out of meeting all these beautiful legends — just to see like a little baby girl…just be so proud and happy.”

In addition, H.E.R. receives the Young Gifted and Black Award, and The Mothers of the Movement activists — Sybrina Fulton, Geneva Reed-Veal, Gwen Carr, Congresswoman Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton, and Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton — will be honored with the Community Change Award.

Black Girls Rock airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. on BET.

