Benjamin Netanyahu’s chances at re-election in jeopardy

Posted On 03 Sep 2019
pawel.gaul/iStock(JERUSALEM) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing an uphill battle for re-election.

With the election just two weeks away, the right-wing base that secured his victory for 10 straight years has broken apart, with some eager to oust him.

Polls show the Israeli leader has no clear path to forming a majority government. Meanwhile, a rival on the right is vowing to block him and pursue a unity government.

Netanyahu’s political future is also being affected by a volatile security situation — his security credentials were tested by a Hezbollah attack from Lebanon — and pending corruption charges.

