‘Batwoman’ replacing Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane with new lead character

Bettina Strauss/The CW(LOS ANGELES) — Following Ruby Rose’s sudden departure from the CW series Batwoman, the show has decided to replace her with a new character, rather than recast the role, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Word of the change, first reported by Decider, initially leaked through a since-deleted casting notice posted to a Batman Reddit forum. The new character, identified as Ryan Wilder, is described as “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed” woman in her mid-20s who “is about to become Batwoman.”

The notice further described Ryan as a years-long “drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

The call reportedly encourages performers who identify as LGBTQ to submit.

Two weeks ago, Rose announced she was leaving the show, saying in a statement, “I am beyond appreciative to [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created…Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

A week later, Rose followed up her initial statement with a cryptic Instagram post, writing in part, “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

