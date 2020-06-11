‘Batwoman’ executive promises Ruby Rose’s character won’t be killed off in second season

Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — CW executives are assuaging concerns that Ruby Rose’s exit from Batwoman puts her character Kate Kane/Batwoman in jeopardy. The show’s executive producer and creator Caroline Dries personally assured fans that the network has no intention to kill off the character.

Rose broke ground by playing television’s first on screen lesbian superhero. Last month, the actress shocked fans by announcing her departure from the series after just one season.

With the show missing its lead character, rumors spread that the network would be erasing Kate Kane to usher in a new protagonist to take on the mantle.

Dries publicly denounced the theory on Wednesday by sharing a note “from me and of The Bat Team” on Twitter.

“As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I’m well aware of the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope and I have no interest in participating in it,” The showrunner announced.

The “Bury Your Gays” trope is a cliché seen in entertainment where the gay or lesbian character is killed off, according to TV Tropes.

“My comments about recasting Batwoman have launched a storm of rumors and misinformation and I wanted to clarify something,” Furthered Dries. “Like you, I love Kate Kane — she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We’ll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season 2.”

While Dries wasn’t forthcoming with new information regarding Batwoman‘s second season, she affirmed, “I don’t want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that.”

Rose announced her exit on May 19, saying her departure “was not a decision I made lightly.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More