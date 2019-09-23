BREAKING NEWS

'Barry' writer slays with her red carpet look: a green bodysuit that let fans "dress" her digitally

Posted On 23 Sep 2019
© 2019 Fox Media LLC. Cr: FOX(NEW YORK) — While the glitterati attending last night’s Emmy Awards stressed for weeks about their red carpet looks, one of those who wasn’t bothered at all was nominated Barry writer Emily Heller.

In a tweet to her fans Friday, she made it known she “won’t have time to walk the press line,” so she was, “leaving my red carpet look up to you.” 

To that end, she took the ultimate fashion risk: She donned a full green bodysuit and matching slippers, and snapped a few poses.

The green bodysuit allowed Photoshop users to apply a variety of looks to her posed body, such as Billy Porter’s famed dress from this year’s Oscars, to a velociraptor, to the transforming robot body of Autobot leader Optimus Prime.

She rated her favorites, calling Optimus, “beautiful.”

On top of her viral greenscreen red carpet moments, Heller had another reason to celebrate Sunday night: Barry creator Bill Hader took home the trophy for Outstanding Actor in a comedy series.

