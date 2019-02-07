Entertainment News BAFTA suspends 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer's nomination amid misconduct allegations https://linewsradio.com/bafta-suspends-bohemian-rhapsody-director-bryan-singers-nomination-amid-misconduct-allegations/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

20th Century Fox(LONDON) — The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced Wednesday that it’s suspending its nominations for Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer amid accusations that he sexually assaulted minors.

“In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody has been suspended, effective immediately,” the British Academy said in a statement.

“BAFTA considers the alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr. Singer’s suspended nomination,” the statement continues. “BAFTA notes Mr. Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved.”

Bohemian Rhapsody received a total of seven BAFTA film nominations, all of which remain in place. However, Singer’s name, which appeared alongside Graham King and Anthony McCarten in the best British film nomination, has been removed. The awards are this Sunday in London.

Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody two weeks before the scheduled end of shooting over what the studio called “unexplained absences.” After a hiatus in filming, actor/director Dexter Fletcher took the reins but due to union regulations, Singer remains the only credited director on the project. As he worked on the film, Singer was accused by several men of sexual assault and other misdeeds throughout his career. Singer has denied the accusations.

Further allegations of sexual assault and misconduct were made against Singer in a piece in The Atlantic a couple of weeks ago, prompting the film’s removal as a best original film nominee at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards. Singer has denied those claims as well, calling the article a “homophobic smear piece” that was “conveniently timed” to take advantage of Bohemian Rhapsody‘s success.

Singer is still expected to make some $40 million from Bohemian Rhapsody.

